Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm for now, but weather changes arrive this weekend

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure continued to provide plenty of sunshine and warmer-than-average weather to Montana and Wyoming on Thursday. We had a few clouds, but far more sun than cloud cover. We'll have a mostly clear to clear night with cool lows ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s Friday morning.

We can expect increasing clouds on Friday with a slight chance of showers in the late afternoon over northern Wyoming. Highs will remain above average, however. We'll have more clouds, breezes and warmth on Saturday ahead of an incoming storm and cold front. Rain shower chances begin Saturday evening.

A vigorous cold front will push over the northern Rockies Saturday night and Sunday. We'll have a better chance for lower elevation rain and mountain snow late Saturday night and Sunday along with gusty wind and much cooler air. Highs will fall 20-25 degrees from Saturday afternoon though late Sunday evening.

Much of next week's weather will be dominated by a large trough of low pressure, with several small disturbances moving through the system and over Montana and Wyoming. Monday should be a drier day, but likely the coldest day we've had since spring. More chances for rain and mountain snow will occur later next week.