Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm/Dry then Cool/Rain

BILLINGS — Although it will be cloudy today, downslope flow will make it the warmest day of the week as we reach the upper 60s and possibly breaking 70° Billings. Jordan, Forsyth, and Hardin will also have a chance, too. However, there will be some spots that may not get out of the 50s including White Sulphur Springs, Red Lodge, and Glendive.

Expecting rain showers to our west by this evening as a blast of energy out the Pacific jets through, but Billings will stay dry. A second short wave of energy trekking through tomorrow will bring a chance of rain tomorrow night in Yellowstone County.

This will kick off a wet and cooler weather pattern as we head into the rest of the week. A strong low is forecast to slide across the area bringing more rain late Thursday into Friday with Friday being our soggiest day. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times. A slight chance of rain remains across the weekend for now.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s tomorrow and Thursday then 40s and 50s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will bounce around the 30s and 40s through Friday night then 20s and 30s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com