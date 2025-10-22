Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, dry pattern continues before significant weather changes arrive this weekend

BILLINGS — Our warmer and dry conditions continue through Friday with temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal. That is followed by a high wind threat for western foothills (especially Livingston area) late Friday through Saturday with a pattern shift beginning Saturday night.

Wednesday night through Friday: Upper level ridge will keep conditions warm and dry with temperatures reaching the 60s across most locations. Even some low 70s are possible Friday and Saturday especially east of Billings.

A weak disturbance Thursday bringing high clouds but minimal precipitation chances.

Late Friday-Saturday Night: Gap winds start developing over western foothills as Pacific trough approaches. As of now, there is an 80% chance of wind gusts above 50 mph in Livingston/Nye area and a 50% chance of gusts exceeding 60 mph.

Saturday Night-Tuesday: A Pacific trough moving through the region will bring manly Mountain precipitation, especially to the Absaroka/Beartooth mountains. The plains see less, with only a 20-40% chance of 0.25" or more on the plain.

Snow levels will drop from 7,000 ft Sunday morning to potentially 3,000 ft by Monday night which means the lowere elevations, including Billings, might see some snowflakes. The mountain snow potential is a 60% chance of at least 6 inches above 7,000 ft.

High temperatures cool to mainly 50s to near 60 Sunday. Expect further drop to 40s by Tuesday with a slight recovery to upper 40s-low 50s Wednesday.