Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, Dry, Hot, Cooler, Rain

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Zonal flow will keep conditions dry through at least Saturday with daytime highs similar to what we had yesterday.

Pre-frontal heating will push temperatures back into the low 90s on Saturday before a trough steers a cold front through as early as Saturday night giving us a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Sunday.

This cold front will cool us down Sunday into Monday before we warm back up by the middle of next week.

Highs today through Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s, low 90s on Saturday, then upper 60s to low 70s Sunday and Monday before getting back into the upper 80s on Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures will hover around the mid 50s through Saturday night then dip to the upper 40s Sunday night.

Keep smiling,

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

