Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, dry & breezy today

BILLINGS — High pressure keeps dry conditions in place as daytime temperatures warm up to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with some areas even reaching into the low 80s. Conditions stay sunny and dry tomorrow with highs mainly in the 70s. Winds will remain breezy to windy through tomorrow with gusts over 30 mph possible at times.

A cold front sliding across Canada will knock those daytime temperatures down a good 10° or more across the weekend, but it will still stay warmer-than-average.

Low pressure along the west coast brings a chance for rain Sunday night west of Yellowstone County along with mountain snow. There's a good chance for rain across more of the area on Monday with lingering showers on Tuesday as daytime highs drop into the 40s and 50s.

Here is where the forecast gets interesting.

A blend of models indicates a bigger cooldown as we get into the middle of next week and some models are pushing lower elevation snow into the area Wednesday and Thursday. There is still a good bit of uncertainty with this forecast, so cannot say anything definitive at this point. We will have a better handle on the situation over the next couple of days. Stay tuned.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s today and tomorrow, 60s/70s across the weekend, 40s/50s on Monday, 40s on Tuesday then 30s/40s on Wednesday.

Lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight, 40s tomorrow night through the weekend, 30s Monday night then 20/30s through the middle of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com