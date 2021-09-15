Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, dry and windy

BILLINGS — Good morning.

It should be another gorgeous day across the area, but there will be a Red Flag Warning in effect due to very low humidity and gusty winds.

It will be warmer today as an approaching cold front will compress air out ahead of it heating temperatures up into the mid 80s if not warmer. The front passes through tonight and drags in much cooler air on Thursday. A few isolated showers will be possible tomorrow.

We’ll experience pre-frontal heating again on Saturday ahead of another cold front pushing daytime temperatures back into the upper 80s. The front will pass through by Saturday night ushering in cooler air that will push daytime highs below average to start next week. Next week highs aim to stay in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

A strong cutoff upper low will be bring a good chance of scattered showers Monday and Tuesday and even snow in the mountains.

Surface smoke looks to be light again today with some thickening possible in the middle of the afternoon. Air quality will be fair.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to upper 80s today, low 60s to mid 70s tomorrow, upper 60s to upper 70s Friday, low to upper 80s Saturday, low 70s to low 80s Sunday then low 60s to low 70s Monday. Overnight lows will be the 40s and 50s through next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

