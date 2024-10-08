Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, dry, and smoky

BILLINGS — Smoky skies will continue on Tuesday, affecting air quality across the area. Those who suffer with respiratory illnesses will need to stay indoors as much as possible. For others, continue to monitor air quality if you plan to be outside for an extended period of time.

High pressure will keep dry conditions in place for the foreseeable future as daytime highs remain above average through at least the early part of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the low 80s on Tuesday then mid-80s on Wednesday before a cold front sweeps through to bring cooler (but still warmer-than-average) temperatures Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com