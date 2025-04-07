Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm days bookend a midweek disturbance

Monday will be dry, warm, and breezy. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s, cooler closer to the Dakotas. Low relative humidity is expected.

Expect gusty winds in the afternoon, especially along the foothills and western mountains, with gusts reaching 30 to 45 mph. No precipitation is expected, as showers will remain west of the area.

Monday night, gusty winds continue, especially behind a cold front. An increase in moisture will bring a low chance of rain and snow showers, mainly over the western mountains. Thunder is possible.

Tuesday and Wednesday, unsettled conditions return with the passage of a Pacific trough and embedded shortwaves, Mountains could see several inches of snow, particularly in the Beartooth-Absarokas, while lower elevations may get occasional rain showers with a 20-40% chance of reaching 0.25 inches of rain.

Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s, coolest on Wednesday. These are close to early April averages.

West winds on Tuesday will gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. Wednesday may see stronger gusts, possibly reaching 50 mph in certain areas.

Late Wednesday Night Into Friday, we are suddenly in a dry spell as an upper-level ridge rebuilds from the west, leading to a warming trend. Highs expected to rise into the 70s, with some locations possibly reaching 80°F.

Next Weekend, a breakdown of the ridge with cooler air moving in and an increase in precipitation chances.