Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, cooler then warm again

AM Dayplanner.png
Q2 WX
AM Dayplanner.png
FIRE.png
7 Day AM Billings.png
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — High pressure ushers in dry and warmer weather on Tuesday with daytime highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s with some spots reaching 90°.

A cold front sweeps through on Wednesday, bringing a very slight chance of showers that day. Cooler temperatures and breezy conditions move in behind the front Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be mainly in the 70s (maybe some upper 60s on Wednesday) with gusts up to 40 mph out of the west-northwest, especially in Livingston to Big Timber Wednesday afternoon. A few towns west and south of Yellowstone county could wake up in the upper 30s on Thursday morning.

High pressure builds in behind the cold front, kicking off a dry trend that will stretch from Thursday through early next week. Daytime highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s on Friday, low to mid 80s across the weekend then upper 80s to low 90s on Labor Day.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!