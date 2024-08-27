Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, cooler then warm again

BILLINGS — High pressure ushers in dry and warmer weather on Tuesday with daytime highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s with some spots reaching 90°.

A cold front sweeps through on Wednesday, bringing a very slight chance of showers that day. Cooler temperatures and breezy conditions move in behind the front Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be mainly in the 70s (maybe some upper 60s on Wednesday) with gusts up to 40 mph out of the west-northwest, especially in Livingston to Big Timber Wednesday afternoon. A few towns west and south of Yellowstone county could wake up in the upper 30s on Thursday morning.

High pressure builds in behind the cold front, kicking off a dry trend that will stretch from Thursday through early next week. Daytime highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s on Friday, low to mid 80s across the weekend then upper 80s to low 90s on Labor Day.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

