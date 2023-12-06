Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and windy again today, Cool down coming

BILLINGS — A Wind Advisory remains in effect through Thursday morning (see attached graphic) for the Livingston area and along the Beartooth Foothills with gusts up to 60 mph still possible. Although still windy, the gusts should ease up as the day progresses. Gusts 15-25 mph in the central zones (including Billings) will also remain possible through the afternoon. Downslope flow will keep daytime temperatures warmer-than-average today with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. This will elevate fire weather concerns this afternoon.

A cold front drops through tomorrow morning bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of light rain or snow in the lower elevations Thursday and Friday. The Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up a couple of inches of snowfall. Areas around Cooke City could receive 4-6".

Winds will also crank up again tonight into Thursday morning with gusts up to 60 mph possible along the western foothills. Gusts 30-45 mph will be possible across the rest of the region through the day. It could be windy across the weekend as well.

High pressure brings a brief break from the moisture Saturday before several shots of energy ripple through starting Saturday night keeping a chance for snow in the forecast Sunday through early next week. It will also get cooler to Monday and Tuesday.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s/60s today, 40s/50s tomorrow, 30s/40s Friday and Saturday, 40s on Sunday then 30s Monday and Tuesday.

Lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight, 20s/30s tomorrow night, 20s on Friday night, 20s/30s across the weekend then 10s/20s Monday and Tuesday nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com