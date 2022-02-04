Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and windy

BILLINGS — The warm-up continues today with highs in the 30s and 40s. Expecting these temperatures for the weekend although some spots could hit 50° on Sunday. Aiming for the lower 50s on Monday. Nightly lows will be in the 20s and 30s over the next 7 days.

Gusty winds stay with us on and off through early next week with gusts up to 55 mph possible in Billings and areas east through tomorrow morning. Gusts up to 70 mph from Livingston to Big Timber and up to 65 from Lewistown to south of Harlowton possible through Saturday afternoon.

Outside of a chance of rain/snow on Saturday, we’ll be precipitation free for most of the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com