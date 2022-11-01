Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and sometimes windy but only for now.

BILLINGS — A cold front is taking its time getting here. And once it arrives on Thursday, the bulk of the rain and snow split to our north and south. A more significant system arrives this weekend.

Expect periods of gusty winds through Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front. The strongest winds will be in the mountains and foothills and could reach over 50 mph. Otherwise it will be mild despite increasing clouds. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to low 70s in the area. Billings will top off in the 60s both days.

A cold front on Thursday splits, sending much of the moisture to our north and south. There will still be some showers, with the bulk of the rain and snow falling in the higher elevations and through northern Wyoming.

Temperatures back off to only the 30s for highs on Thursday and mainly 40s over the weekend. Lows will be in the 20s to low 30s.

Another system moves in Sunday night through Monday bringing what looks to be an extended period of colder and wetter weather. Check back for details as they become clearer.

