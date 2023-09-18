Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry today, Cooler with daily rain possible for the rest of the week

BILLINGS — It will stay warmer than average today and very dry for most of the area although a few showers and isolated thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon over the mountains.

With winds 10-20 mph gusting up to 25-35 mph and humidity as low as 13%, critical fire weather conditions will be in place today so don't do anything that's going to cause a spark.

A cold front is forecast to push through the area tonight bringing cooler temperatures along with a chance of showers tomorrow afternoon and evening. Cool air behind the front will continue to keep daytime temperatures down through the rest of the week.

A trough will influence our area Wednesday night through Saturday with daily showers and isolated thunderstorms possible each day to go along with that cool down. Models are trending towards drier weather for the weekend, but showers could linger in eastern Montana and down along the Bighorns.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, 70s tomorrow, 60s/70s on Wednesday, 50s/60s Thursday and Friday, 60s/on Saturday then 60s/70s on Sunday.

Lows will be in the 40s/50s this week.

