Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry today, Chance of rain mid-week

BILLINGS — Patchy fog is possible this morning, especially along the foothills. This could impact the morning commute, so be on the lookout for visibility issues.

It will be a dry start to the week as high pressure will keep the rain away for most of the area today. There will be a chance of isolated showers late in the afternoon west of Billings. A few thunderstorms could pop up around Red Lodge and Cody, WY.

Tuesday aims to be the warmest day of the work week with highs in the low 80s for parts of the Q2 viewing area. A few showers will be possible out ahead of a Canadian cold front that will bring an even better chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday. Up to .10" could fall to the east of Yellowstone, up to .30" to the west, and up to .50" in higher elevations. Billings could get up to .25".

With northwest winds trailing in behind the front, smoke from Canadian wildfires could infiltrate the area on Wednesday causing poor air quality. Those with respiratory issues will need to watch this closely. We'll keep you updated, too.

It will be cooler Wednesday and Thursday behind the front. Warmer daytime temperatures move back in for the weekend under sunny skies.

Another rainmaking system could move in early next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in 70s today, mainly 70s/80s tomorrow, mainly 60s Wednesday and Thursday, 60s/70s on Friday then 70s/80s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight through Wednesday night, 30s/40s on Thursday night then 40s/50s Friday night through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com