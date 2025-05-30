Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry through Sunday afternoon

BILLINGS — It will be another dry and mostly sunny day across the area on Friday, although eastern Montana may see a few isolated showers due to an exiting shortwave. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Dry conditions will persist from Saturday into Sunday afternoon, ahead of a cold front that will bring showers and thunderstorms from west to east starting by late Sunday afternoon. This will kick off an unsettled weather pattern through Wednesday. Models vary on how much rain could accumulate, but a blend of models ranges from 0.25 to over 1 inch Sunday night through Wednesday with eastern Montana receiving the lower end amount.

Strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing erratic winds, heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and hail are possible on Sunday.

Snow is forecast for area mountains beginning Sunday night, with snow levels around 12,000 feet initially, dropping to around 8,000–9,000 feet by Tuesday morning. Chances increase Tuesday into Wednesday, with at least two inches of accumulation possible in the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns. Up to six inches is not out of the question. This could impact travel along the Beartooth Highway. Plan accordingly.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s and 80s on Saturday, warming into the 80s and 90s on Sunday, cooling to the 60s and 70s on Monday, and then dropping to the 50s and 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. With several days of warm weather followed by a few days of precipitation, rising water levels in area streams and small rivers are likely early next week. Flood-prone areas should be prepared.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s through next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com