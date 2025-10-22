Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry through Friday, cooler and wetter this weekend

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep dry and warmer conditions in place through Friday, with daytime highs mainly in the 60s and some areas possibly pushing near 70° by the end of the workweek.

Confidence is building that a cold front will push in late Saturday into early Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures along with lower-elevation rain and mountain snow into early next week.

The front will also bring stronger winds late Friday night through Saturday (maybe Sunday), with 50–60 mph gusts likely near Livingston and Nye and around 50 mph gusts possible for Big Timber and Harlowton.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s on Wednesday, low to mid-60s on Thursday, mid to upper 60s on Friday, upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday, mid to upper 50s on Sunday, mid-40s to around 50° on Monday, and mid to upper 40s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the low to mid-30s on Wednesday night, mid to upper 30s on Thursday night, upper 30s to mid-40s on Friday night, mid-30s to low 40s on Saturday night, and mid-20s to low 30s on Sunday and Monday nights.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com