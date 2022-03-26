Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry then cool with rain and snow

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep dry conditions in place Sunday through Monday afternoon before a cold front approaches from the west bringing rain late Monday night into Tuesday with a couple of inches of snow possible in the mountains. The foothills could get up to 1”. Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder or two Monday evening especially west of Yellowstone County.

Near record warmth is possible on Monday out ahead of that front. Colder air will trail in behind it cooling daytime highs down considerably on Tuesday. Closer to seasonal temperatures take over Wednesday through the rest of the work week.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Sunday and Monday (maybe a few 80s on Monday), 40s on Tuesday then 40s and 50s through Friday.

Lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight, 30s and 40s Sunday and Monday nights, 20s Tuesday night then 20s and 30s for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com