Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry then cool and rainy

BILLINGS — High pressure moves in today and holds on through Friday so expect dry conditions and warmer daytime temperatures. Thursday and Friday will see highs reaching the 70s with Thursday being the warmest day of the week. We won’t be in record territory, but still about 10-15° above average. In case you're wondering, the warmest day so far in 2022 was on March 28 when we hit 77°. The last time Billings reached the 70s was on April 8 when we hit 75°.

A trough could bring showers west of Yellowstone County Thursday night. A cold front will initiate a few showers on Friday that will become more widespread across the Mother’s Day weekend. A stronger disturbance could bring isolated strong thunderstorms on Monday. Mountain snow will also be possible Friday night through early next week.

Saturday will be quite windy with gusts over 40 mph in Billings and areas east. The foothills could feel gusts over 60 mph. Strong winds are also on tap for Monday.

Daytime highs will mainly be the 60s today (some 70s possible in the northeast), mainly 70s tomorrow (some 80s possible in the northeast), 60s and 70s on Friday, 50s and 60s for the weekend then 40s and 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s tonight, 40s and 50s Thursday night and Friday night, 30s and 40s across the weekend then 20s and 30s early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com