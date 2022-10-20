Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry then colder and rain/snow

BILLINGS — Seems like we've been talking about the big cool down forever. Well, it's about to arrive.

Ahead of the cool down, we're looking at our warmest day of the week today with some areas reaching into the 80s. It will be windy (gusts over 30 mph possible) and very dry (humidity percentages in the teens), so a Red Flag Warning is in effect. Use caution not to cause any sparks.

Then come the changes.

A strong cold front drops through late tonight into early tomorrow morning dragging much cooler air into the area. It will get progressively colder across the weekend with some spots not getting out of the 30s on Sunday. Some areas will also see their first freeze this weekend.

Expecting rain on Saturday then a chance for snow Sunday morning, rain or rain/snow mix Sunday afternoon then a chance at more snow Sunday night into early Monday morning. Snow accumulation totals in the lower elevations are still uncertain. Most likely looking at less than an inch for much of the area (if you do get snow) with a better chance of 1"+ to the west and south. Moisture accumulations (rain with melted snow) could reach 0.50-1.50" across much of the area.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect Friday night through Sunday afternoon for the Crazies/Absarokas/Beartooths where a couple of feet of snowfall is expected. Blowing snow will also be an issue with gusts in excess of 40 mph possible. The foothills could get a decent amount of snow as well.

We start next week off on a dry note but daytime highs will be well below average.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s/80s today, mainly 60s tomorrow, 40s/50s on Saturday, 30s/40s on Sunday then 40s Monday through Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s tonight, 30s/40s tomorrow night then 30s across the weekend through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com