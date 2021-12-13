Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry then cold and snowy

BILLINGS — We start the week off with warmer than normal daytime temperatures especially on Tuesday with highs getting into the 50s, but it doesn't last.

A cold front drops through Tuesday night which will bring our temperatures down moving forward. Snow is likely with the front starting late Tuesday night and lasting through late Wednesday morning. 2-4” is possible in the lower elevations including Billings with 3-6” along the foothills and up to a foot across the mountains. Don’t be surprised if there are even high amounts across the area as some models suggest.

High pressure briefly takes over Thursday before another cold front drops through Thursday night and really cools us down on Friday with highs possibly not getting out of the teens or even single digits in the area. There’s a chance of flurries Friday and we’ll hold onto a slight chance of snow through the weekend.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s tonight and Tuesday night then dip to the single digits and teens for the rest of the work week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com