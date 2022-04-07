Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry then cold and snow

BILLINGS — We’ll enjoy much calmer and warmer conditions across the area today and tomorrow with lots of sunshine to boot. Highs will mainly be in the 50s this afternoon. Friday will be our warmest day with highs in the 60s and 70s with plenty more sunshine to go around.

A cold front sweeps through Saturday morning bringing rain Saturday then snow Sunday into at least the middle of next week. It will turn colder behind the front with daytime highs back down into the 40s and 50s Saturday, 30s and 40s Sunday and Monday then 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight, 30s and 40s Friday night, 20s and 30s across the weekend then teens and 20s early next week.

-Miller Robson

