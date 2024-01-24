Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry is the theme, but a few things to look out for

BILLINGS — Warm, warmer, warmest this week and into early February. While you might enjoy the mild days, the persistent dry conditions are concerning.

We expect some areas of fog in eastern and especially northeastern Montana in the next couple of mornings. While we don't expect the fog to be as dense as the last few mornings in eastern Montana, use caution when traveling as patchy fog is still expected.

As far as snow goes, most of it will be confined to the west facing mountain slopes, and that will only add up to around an inch in the coming days. The lower elevations stay dry.

Temperatures will be the big story with readings near average to 10 degrees above January averages through Saturday. Some places will be 20 degrees above the average temperature by early next week.