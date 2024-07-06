Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry for most on Sunday; hotter weather ahead!

BILLINGS — Like the last several days, a small but vigorous disturbance has moved over Montana and Wyoming, and it brought more showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. We can expect decreasing clouds overnight, and a little quieter weather on Sunday. We can expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm Sunday with only isolated showers.

The strong ridge which brought much of the West Coast almost unbearable heat this past week will start moving over the Great Basin and then the Rockies. We can expect a mostly sunny to sunny sky the first half of next week, with temperatures rising more than 10 degrees warmer than average, and only isolated showers will occur over the mountains.

That ridge will stay in control of our weather pattern through the end of next week, and we will likely have the hottest temperatures that Montana and Wyoming have had this year. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for at least northwest Montana from Tuesday through Saturday. Our region can expect highs from 95-100 Wednesday through next Saturday.