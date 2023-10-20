Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry today ahead of big changes next week

BILLINGS — If you missed out on the beautiful weather yesterday, no worries! You'll have plenty of opportunity today through Sunday afternoon to get outside and soak it in.

Daytime highs may be a tad bit cooler than Thursday but still well above average for this time of year under a big, sunny sky.

Cold air from Canada will cool temperatures down about 10° or so across the weekend with some cloud cover, but dry conditions will stay in place.

Pacific moisture moves in starting Sunday night bringing a slight chance for rain to the western side of the Q2 viewing area. Rain spreads across the area on Monday with lingering showers on Tuesday as a second shot of cold air knocks daytime temperatures down even more.

Then comes the middle of next week.

Models agree another cooldown (this one much stronger) will affect the area Wednesday through the end of the work week with highs in the 40s then 30s. The question still remains if snow will impact the region. Uncertainty is still high. The GFS model brings a very good chance Wednesday and Thursday, but the Euro model remains on the dry side. If you take a blend of all models into account, snow will be likely. As a precaution, plan on some kind of widespread snow event that could impact outdoor and travel plans. Check back often for updates as we'll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s today, 60s/70s across the weekend, 40s/50s on Monday, 50s on Tuesday then 30s/40s Wednesday and Thursday.

Lows will be mainly in the 40s tonight and Saturday night, 30s/40s Sunday night, 30s Monday night, 20/30s Tuesday night then 20s Wednesday and Thursday nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com