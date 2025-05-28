Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very warm weekend could end with thunderstorms

BILLINGS — The greatest chance of precipitation Tuesday night lies near the mountains with a few storms in the lower elevations through the late evening. We will be watching for a quarter inch or more of rain in areas like Sheridan and the Bighorns.

Wednesday: Isolated thunderstorms are possible near the Beartooths and perhaps a few places in northern Wyoming. Otherwise, mainly sunny with highs mostly in the 70s.

Thursday: Warming to the 70s to mid-80s. a late-day disturbance brings isolated storms and wind.

Friday: The passage of Thursday's cold front could bring showers, but it will primarily result in westerly wind gusts of 25-35 mph. Temperatures will stay above normal in the 70s.

Saturday and Sunday: Highs will notably increase, reaching the 80s on Saturday and possibly the low 90s on Sunday. The day could be the hottest so far this season, depending on the timing of the next front. If conditions align, some areas might experience temperatures pushing into the mid-90s.

Late Sunday/Early Monday: There is the potential for significant weather changes that could lead to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Deep atmospheric moisture and strong ascent may contribute to storm development.

Early indications are for a 50-70% chance of over 1 inch of rain, with possibly 2+ inches in certain areas. After the hot weekend, expect a transition to cooler temperatures with highs dropping into the 60s and low 70s on Monday and further cooling expected into Tuesday.