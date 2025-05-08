Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very warm this weekend but not next week

BILLNGS — Warm and dry weather is anticipated as high pressure builds into the Northern Rockies. Highs will reach the 70s to lower 80s Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows ranging from the 40s to lower 50s.

A weak shortwave will lead to isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms could bring small hail and gusty winds but are not expected to be severe.

A small chance (30% or for showers and thunderstorms remains over the southern mountains and foothills on Friday.

An upper-level ridge will result in temperatures 15 to 25 degrees above normal over the weekend, with highs climbing into the 80s and nearing 90 degrees. 85 degrees in Billings on Saturday would tie the record for the date.

Increased moisture will lead to a 15-30% chance of showers, particularly north and west of Billings by Sunday. An upper-level trough expected late Sunday will increase precipitation chances into the middle of next week.

Currently, the trough is predicted to impact the region by late Tuesday/early Wednesday, potentially increasing precipitation chances to 40-70% by Tuesday evening. As the system moves in, temperatures will drop from the 70s and 80s on Monday to the 50s by Wednesday.

With warm conditions and overnight lows remaining above freezing, snow melt will increase in the mountains, resulting in rising water levels in rivers and streams. While flooding is not currently expected, increased flows pose dangers due to bank erosion, debris, and cold water. Use caution!