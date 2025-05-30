Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very warm on Saturday with a storm on the horizon

BILLINGS — We warmed further in Montana and Wyoming on Friday as a ridge of high pressure built over the region. A disturbance passed over the area last night and early today, and that brought a lot of gusty wind, but that wind will weaken through the evening, and we will have a clear, quiet and mild start to Saturday.

Saturday will be the warmest or close to the warmest day much of our region has had thus far this season, but it won't last long. We likely won't break records, but most of our area will have 80s, with a few lower 90s possible under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will also be a warm day, but a storm will also arrive to ring in the new month.

Sunday afternoon through Monday and Tuesday a trough of low pressure will bring cooler air, gusty wind, rain, thunderstorms and high elevation snow. Rain amounts don't look too heavy, but watch for rising water levels this weekend, and we'll cool below average Monday and Tuesday. We'll have a gradual warmup the latter half of next week.