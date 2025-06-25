Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very warm, more clouds and iso'd t'storms on Thursday

BILLINGS — A few strong thunderstorms built up and moved over portions of eastern Montana and Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon, but many of us merely had more sunshine and more seasonable weather. The showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon will fall apart after sunset, and we'll have a quiet and fairly clear start on Thursday.

Thursday afternoon a disturbance will move over mainly northern and central Montana, and it will spawn additional showers and thunderstorms. Despite having more clouds, we'll also have above average highs. Most of the activity will stay north of Billings. Friday there will be more breezes and a slightly better chance for thunderstorms.

The chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue on Saturday, but many of us will just be breezy and seasonably warm. Sunday will be mostly sunny, dry and warm for lower elevations with mountain showers. We'll warm further Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine than cloud cover. Another chance for storms arrives Wednesday.