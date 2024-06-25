Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very warm and quieter Tuesday; more t'storms this week

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming have had a lot of sun and the hottest air of the year thus far the last few days, but we've also had thunderstorms each afternoon. Tuesday will be quieter for our region as a ridge of high pressure pushes over the northern Rockies. We can expect a mostly sunny to sunny sky and very warm to locally hot highs in the 80s and lower 90s.

As we progress through the day Wednesday, a trough will move from the Pacific Northwest toward the northern Rockies, and will deliver another round of showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon and evening. The main trough will move overhead by Thursday and Friday, bringing another round of thunderstorms, wind and cooler air, cooling us below average Friday.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build over the Great Plains and the Rockies this weekend, and we should have quieter weather in Montana and Wyoming Saturday and most of Sunday. Another Pacific storm will approach late Sunday, which will bring another round of clouds, and our next opportunity for rain showers, isolated thunderstorms and a cooling trend back slightly below average.