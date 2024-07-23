Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very hot and smoky

BILLINGS — The extreme heat has arrived!

Daytime highs could crack 100° as early as Tuesday, but are likely to reach that mark Wednesday and Thursday in much of the area. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in place Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for much of the area. Record daytime highs are possible during this stretch.

Wildfire smoke will continue to be an issue at times through the week, so you will need to monitor the air quality before going outdoors if you are sensitive to smoke.

With extremely hot temperatures, little to no rain, very dry conditions, low relative humidity, and breezy winds, elevated fire weather concerns will remain through Thursday. Don't cause a spark!

A cold front moving through Thursday evening will bring relief from the extreme heat with highs in the 80s and 90s Friday through the weekend.

Daily showers and thunderstorms are possible this week, but will be very isolated. A better chance for daily scattered showers and thunderstorms will come in Friday through Sunday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com