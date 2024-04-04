Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very dry then very wet

BILLINGS — It's going to be another dry day from much of the area. So dry, in fact, that there will be an elevated fire concern through tomorrow over southern Montana due to low relative humidity, warmer-than-average temperatures, and gusty winds that could push to 40 mph or more at times. Use caution not to cause any sparks and don't do any outside burning.

Speaking of temperatures, highs today will be back in the 60s and 70s. Some areas will push into the upper 70s to around 80° meaning we could see record warmth in some areas. If Billings hits 77°, that would tie a record for the day. Sheridan, WY could hit 80° besting the record of 77° set in 2021.

Friday starts off cloudy before the sunshine breaks through in the afternoon. Although a cool down begins, highs will remain in the 60s and 70s for one more day.

Then come the changes for the weekend.

A Pacific trough will bring lots of moisture to the region in the form of a hefty amount of mountain snow and mainly lower elevation rain (snow at night) Saturday through Monday. (See attached graphics for projected snow and moisture totals)

Temperatures will cool down for the weekend into early next week with highs in the 30s and 40s. Drier and warmer conditions are on track to return starting Tuesday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com