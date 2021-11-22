Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very dry and windy to the west today

BILLINGS — It will be breezy (gusts 25+ mph) and slightly warmer (58°) in Billings today as we continue what is the 7th driest November on record at this point.

Speaking of dry, we are expecting very low humidity today west of Billings including Livingston, Nye, Big Timber, Harlowton, Ryegate, Roundup, west of Columbus and north of Red Lodge. Add in sustained winds of 20-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, you’ll not want to cause a spark in and around those areas this afternoon.

A cold front will kick up snow showers in the Beartooths and Absarokas Tuesday afternoon and bring a chance of rain Tuesday evening in Yellowstone County. This could transition to just snow overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected for our area.

It will be quite chilly on Wednesday behind the front with highs in the 30s. Dry conditions will return yet again.

A look ahead to Thanksgiving Day sees partly cloudy skies and cool daytime highs in the 40s. Not expecting any travel concerns in the area.

-Miller Robson

