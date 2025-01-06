Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very cold with more snow then a warm up

BILLINGS — A short wave trough will move through on Monday, bringing a chance for more snow to the area through the evening. The Beartooths, Crazies, and Pryors could pick up around 6" while the the Bighorns could get few inches. Lower elevations along and west of a line from Lewistown to Sheridan, WY (including Billings) could receive a few inches, but Red Lodge will have a shot at 4-6". Areas in eastern MT are expected to receive little to no accumulation.

High pressure moves in Tuesday, ushering in dry conditions and strong winds with gusts 20-30 mph in the afternoon that could increase to over 50 mph gusts in Livingston, Big Timber, Harlowton, Ryegate, and Columbus. Harlowton Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will bring a concern for blowing and drifting snow. Drive safely if you will be commuting along I-90, especially in rural areas.

Another surge of Pacific disturbance will bring a chance for more snow or a rain/snow mix late Wednesday into Thursday morning. High pressure returns Thursday afternoon, bringing dry conditions through Friday ahead of another Pacific disturbance forecast to arrive Friday night. This will bring a chance of even more snow across the weekend into Monday.

Colder air will move in briefly across the area on Monday with highs in the teens and 20s. Many will wake up to maybe the coldest temperatures of the winter so far Tuesday morning with lows in the single digits. Some spots in eastern MT could dip below zero.

Warmer air will start to move in Tuesday with daytime temperatures in 20s to 30s, but eastern MT will remain in the teens one more day. Highs will be mainly in the 30s for the rest of the week, but a few areas could crack the low 40s a few days.

Nighttime lows will range from the single digits east to 20s Tuesday night, teens and 20s Wednesday night, single digits to teens Thursday night then teens and 20s Friday night and across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com