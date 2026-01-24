Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very cold again tonight with light snow Saturday PM

BILLINGS — Much of Montana and Wyoming experienced the coldest temperatures we've had thus far this autumn and winter season early Friday, with lows from near 0 to colder than -30, and wind chills colder than -50. Eastern Montana has more wind chill danger through this weekend, especially in the morning hours. Please keep yourselves, your kids and your pets safe and warm!

After another very cold start early Saturday, scattered light snow showers will move our way from the north in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be warmer, but still only in the 10s and 20s. The snow will end by early Sunday, and although we'll have more sun than Saturday, Sunday will be a colder day than Saturday with most highs in the single digits and teens, with breezy to windy weather.

Monday will be a windier day again for much of our region, but that wind will also warm our air back to the seasonable 30s with some lower 40s. That will then be the weather story for most of next week. We can expect highs to stay at or above average through next Friday despite more clouds moving our way late Tuesday through Thursday. We will likely stay dry and gusty all of next week as well.