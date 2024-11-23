Q2 Billings Area Weather: Variable clouds on Saturday; light snow early Sunday

BILLINGS — Although a large portion of northern Montana received a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain on Friday, most of southern Montana and northern Wyoming missed out. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for much of Saturday and Sunday for the northern half of Montana, so please drive carefully if traveling that way.

A cold front will push over our region late Saturday and early Sunday, bringing a quick end to slightly milder weather Saturday afternoon. We will have a slight chance of rain showers late, and a better chance of snow showers early Sunday. Light rain and possibly snow is in the forecast for Bozeman for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday.

After that storm passes over our region, we'll have a small ridge of high pressure develop over the northern Rockies next Monday and Tuesday, and that will lead to quiet weather, but we'll have quite chilly mornings. Another disturbance will give us a chance for snow late Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day Thursday, but that timing may change by then.