Q2 Billings Area Weather: Variable cloudiness today

BILLINGS — We can expect variable cloudiness today as daytime temperatures remain a good 10° above normal, but a cold front passing through this evening will drop highs down to a good 10° below average on Tuesday. We’ll get back to warmer than normal temperatures by Thursday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s/40s through the weekend.

An upper low to the south will give Billings a very slight chance of an isolated shower Tuesday with rain in the southeast likely. A winter storm will dump snow in the Beartooths and the Bighorns.

Upper level ridging (high pressure) will take over mid week and bring dry conditions through Sunday although a few weak pulses of energy could try to kick up a shower or two during that stretch, but none of this will make it to Billings.

