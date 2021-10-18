Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Variable cloudiness today

Up and down temperatures
items.[0].image.alt
Q2 Weather
7 Day AM Billings Monday 1`0-18-21.png
Posted at 5:28 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 07:28:18-04

BILLINGS — We can expect variable cloudiness today as daytime temperatures remain a good 10° above normal, but a cold front passing through this evening will drop highs down to a good 10° below average on Tuesday. We’ll get back to warmer than normal temperatures by Thursday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s/40s through the weekend.

An upper low to the south will give Billings a very slight chance of an isolated shower Tuesday with rain in the southeast likely. A winter storm will dump snow in the Beartooths and the Bighorns.

Upper level ridging (high pressure) will take over mid week and bring dry conditions through Sunday although a few weak pulses of energy could try to kick up a shower or two during that stretch, but none of this will make it to Billings.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader