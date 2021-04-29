Q2 Billings Area Weather: Variable Cloudiness and Warm Today

BILLINGS — Good morning.

High pressure will continue to keep us dry today as daytime highs push near 80° this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds in excess of 25 mph will be possible. Still on track to have a shot at the record high of 86° tomorrow. We may not get there but we’ll come close. Friday remains dry as well.

The ridge of high pressure will begin to break down heading into the weekend as a few shortwave blasts of energy lead the way for a cold front approaching from the west. This will push subtropical moisture into the region bringing cloudy skies along with showers and isolated thunderstorms by Saturday night into Sunday. This will also cool daytime highs down into the low 70s on Saturday (which we may reach early afternoon before cooling down during the day) and low 60s on Sunday.

This unsettled weather pattern stays in place through mid next week, so daily shower activity is possible as temperatures begin to warm back up.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

