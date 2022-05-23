Q2 Billings Area Weather: Ups and downs leading to the Memorial Day weekend

BILLINGS — A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms ease up through Monday evening. Tuesday will start int he mid-30s and low 40s for lows, and warm to the 60s for most area highs. That is typical for late May.

A few isolated storms will develop especially from Billings westward Tuesday evening. A high pressure ridge builds into the region for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing mainly dry conditions and mid to upper 70s on Wednesday, and 70s to low 80s Thursday,

Friday will still be warm, reaching the 70s to some low 80s before a low pressure trough shifts us into cooler and wetter days. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday evening with scattered showers possible Saturday, Sunday and Monday for Memorial Day.

