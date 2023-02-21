Q2 Billings Area Weather: An update on our winter storm

BILLINGS — Some of the heavier snow is still to come. Wind will create blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility and bitter cold wind chills. Temperatures will start to drop quickly.

Icy roads are developing Monday evening as the wet and slushy roadways freeze up. Bridges and overpasses will freeze first. Remember to slow down, take care when driving, and turn off cruise control.

Snow will move from Southern Montana to the Eastern Plains and Northeast Montana through Tuesday morning. That lull in fresh snowfall, including around Billings, could lead to a slight overnight warm-up.

As the cold arrives from the north, snow will again increase Tuesday as temperatures drop sharply from Tuesday morning through the afternoon and evening. In fact, temperatures will continue to drop through Friday morning when readings will reach the -10s/-20s.

Periods of snow will continue through Thursday morning. At times it could heavy. Snowfall totals will range from 6 to 10 inches for most areas, with 1 to 3 feet of snow in the mountains.

Snow and blowing snow will create hazardous travel with blowing, drifting, and icy roads. Wind combines with bitter cold Arctic air to produce wind chills below -20 degrees will arrive for Wednesday and Thursday.

After a very cold Friday morning, temperatures quickly return to the 30s/40s for highs over the weekend.