Q2 Billings Area Weather: Up and down weather

BILLINGS — A cold front will bring snow to the mountains and foothills this morning then rain later this afternoon to Yellowstone County. This could transition to snow or a mix overnight before high pressure brings a return to drier conditions tomorrow and Thursday.

We continue to monitor the possibility of substantial moisture pumping into the area as strong low pressure begins to affect the area by Thursday evening. Expecting snow showers in the mountains and foothills with rain showers in the lower elevations that could transition to wet snow Friday night into Saturday. There could be significant accumulation in eastern Montana. Billings aims to get half an inch of rain.

It will be quite windy today with gusts over 30 mph in Billings and over 60 mph along the foothills. Strong winds remain in these areas on Wednesday but also spread into eastern Montana.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s to the west and 50s and 60s elsewhere today, 40s and 50s tomorrow, mainly 50s on Thursday, 40s Friday and Saturday then 40s and 50s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com