Q2 Billings Area Weather: Up and down temperatures as July comes to an end

BILLINGS — Downslope flow will make Monday warmer with daytime highs in the low to mid 90s across much of the area. There is a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, mainly across the Beartooths and the Absarokas. With hotter temperatures, low humidity (10-20%), and gusty winds (up to 30 mph), there is an elevated concern for fire weather.

Wildfire smoke will bring hazy skies through Tuesday afternoon, so those with respiratory ailments should monitor the air quality before heading outside.

Tuesday will start off dry ahead of a cold front dropping through Tuesday night that will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could turn strong with gusty winds the main concern. Daytime highs will range from the 70s in the west to the mid-to-upper 90s in the east.

High pressure takes over on Wednesday putting mainly dry conditions back in place. Highs will be more seasonal, mainly in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Extreme heat returns Thursday through the weekend with highs ranging from the mid 90s to low 100s with not much rain in the forecast.

Outlooks show warmer and drier-than-average conditions on pace for August.

