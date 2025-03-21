Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled weekend leads to our warmest days so far in 2025

BILLINGS — Friday through Saturday Night:
- Winds: Expect gusty to strong winds across the area, with widespread impacts on Saturday. Current models suggest that wind gusts may reach 60+ mph along the US-191 corridor from Big Timber to Harlowton Friday, with even higher gusts possible on Saturday.
- A High Wind Watch has been issued for the western foothills from Big Timber to Judith Gap due to the potential for strong wind gusts on Saturday.
- Rain and snow showers though amounts will be limited. Mountain areas are expected to receive 3 to 8 inches of snow mainly on west-facing slopes, while lower elevations are likely to see less than a tenth of an inch of mixed rain/snow. Most precipitation should taper off by early Saturday evening.
Sunday through Friday:
- Sunday: A dry day with seasonal temperatures and breezy conditions. Winds may gust into the 30s mph.
- Sunday Night: An approaching warm front could bring a slight chance of rain/snow showers, accompanied by increasing wind speeds, particularly in the Livingston foothills and along the US-191 corridor.
- Monday: Continued strong winds gusts will spread eastward and there’s a chance of rain with the influence of an atmospheric river. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s on Monday before conditions stabilize.
- Midweek (Tuesday - Wednesday): Dry and warm conditions are anticipated with increased confidence in temperatures reaching the 60s to possibly 70s. However, uncertainties regarding a back door cold front that might lead to shifts in expected temperatures.
- Thursday - Friday: A potential trough could bring the next chance of precipitation, particularly Thursday night into Friday, as models indicate variability in weather patterns.