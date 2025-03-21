Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled weekend leads to our warmest days so far in 2025

Prev Next

Posted

BILLINGS — Friday through Saturday Night:

Winds: Expect gusty to strong winds across the area, with widespread impacts on Saturday. Current models suggest that wind gusts may reach 60+ mph along the US-191 corridor from Big Timber to Harlowton Friday, with even higher gusts possible on Saturday.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for the western foothills from Big Timber to Judith Gap due to the potential for strong wind gusts on Saturday.

Rain and snow showers though amounts will be limited. Mountain areas are expected to receive 3 to 8 inches of snow mainly on west-facing slopes, while lower elevations are likely to see less than a tenth of an inch of mixed rain/snow. Most precipitation should taper off by early Saturday evening. Sunday through Friday: Sunday: A dry day with seasonal temperatures and breezy conditions. Winds may gust into the 30s mph.

Sunday Night: An approaching warm front could bring a slight chance of rain/snow showers, accompanied by increasing wind speeds, particularly in the Livingston foothills and along the US-191 corridor.

Monday: Continued strong winds gusts will spread eastward and there’s a chance of rain with the influence of an atmospheric river. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s on Monday before conditions stabilize.

Midweek (Tuesday - Wednesday): Dry and warm conditions are anticipated with increased confidence in temperatures reaching the 60s to possibly 70s. However, uncertainties regarding a back door cold front that might lead to shifts in expected temperatures.

Thursday - Friday: A potential trough could bring the next chance of precipitation, particularly Thursday night into Friday, as models indicate variability in weather patterns.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.