Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled weather, warmer than normal through mid-week

BILLINGS — Through Sunday morning, a narrow strip of energy looks to swing across eastern Montana and may produce light snow from northern Rosebud down through Carter County. Some locations could pick up an inch.

A chance of spotty rain and snow stays in the forecast on Sunday as daytime highs stall in the mid-30s east but reach the upper 30s to low 40s elsewhere.

Monday could also bring rain and snow, but the big story will be strong west winds Monday night into Tuesday as pressure gradients really tighten up. Confidence is growing that gusts between 40–50 mph will affect much of the area. Gusts up to 60 mph will also be possible, especially along the western foothills. Gusts over 60 mph look extremely likely — around a 90% chance — with the potential for 70+ mph and even a 50% shot at 75 mph around Livingston and Nye. If you’re traveling I-90 or US-191, be ready for dangerous crosswinds. Another round of strong winds may show up Wednesday with the next Pacific wave.

That Pacific wave will bring a chance of more accumulating mountain snow next week, while lower elevations will see occasional rain showers and mild temps, with some spots reaching 50° on Tuesday.

Things get a little uncertain by the second half of the week. Some models are hinting at a strong backdoor cold front moving through that could drop highs anywhere from the single digits to the 40s, along with another chance for light snow.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com