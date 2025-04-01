Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled weather through Friday morning

BILLINGS — A low is expected to develop somewhere between eastern Wyoming and northeastern Colorado on Tuesday, bringing a chance of ample moisture to move up from the Gulf. Depending on exactly where the low materializes, there could be a good bit of rain in the lower elevations to go along with what is already expected to be very snowy conditions over area mountains and adjacent foothills. In addition to this, warm area aloft moving in behind the low could increase the snow totals in those areas. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through Wednesday for portions of the area because of this.

Rain will transition to snow or a rain/snow mix late Tuesday night into Wednesday in the lower elevations before turning back to rain Wednesday afternoon.

Projected snow totals through late Wednesday morning:

Red Lodge: 3-4"

Gardiner, Sheridan, WY: 2"

Livingston, Big Timber, Harlowton, Columbus Lodge Grass, Lame Deer, Ekalaka: 1-2"

Other areas including Billings: less than 1"

With gusty winds over 30 mph to go along wet snow and colder temperatures, be sure to take extra precautions to protect young livestock.

There will be a brief drying period late Wednesday night into Thursday morning before the next system brings a chance of more rain and snow Thursday afternoon into Friday.

An Alberta clipper is forecast to drop through by Thursday evening. With frigid Canadian air blanketing the region, there will be a decent chance for all snow Thursday night into late Friday morning with 3-6" possible in the western foothills and 1-3" along a line from Roundup to Billings to Sheridan. Are mountains are expected to receive several inches of additional snow. This should taper off Friday afternoon. Friday will be cold with highs topping out in the 30s for much of the area.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s through Thursday, mainly 30s on Friday, mainly 40s and 50s across the weekend then 60s early next week. Some areas may reach into the 70s on Monday. This could lead to rapid snow melt causing rising streams near the foothills. Flood prone areas will need to monitor the situation.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s on Tuesday night, 20s on Wednesday night and Thursday night, teens and 20s on Friday night then 20s and 30s across the weekend into early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com