Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled weather through Easter

BILLING — High pressure that kept most of the area dry yesterday moves out today allowing flow from the west-southwest to begin pumping moisture into the area. This will begin several waves of moisture that will move across the area through the weekend bringing chances of daytime rain and nighttime snow. Expecting all snow in the mountains during this stretch, of course.

It will be warmer today with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for a good portion of the area. A cold front is expected to drop through Friday bringing cooler temperatures across the weekend. It will still be warm enough during the daytime hours for rain but this could transition to all snow during the evening hours if it gets cold enough.

Best chance of snow will come Saturday night into Easter Sunday as a shot of energy drops in from the northwest and combines with flow from the north. Not expecting much snow accumulation off this system with maybe 1-2" falling by Monday morning across much of the area. The mountains, however, could receive 6"-10".

The snowpack could really use moisture and this system could bring up to three-quarters of an inch of water to the mountains through Monday morning. The lower elevations could get up to a quarter of an inch.

High pressure takes over on Monday bringing dry and warmer conditions back into play through Tuesday before another system is forecast to move in by the middle of the week bringing a chance for more precipitation and cooler temperatures.

-Miller Robson

