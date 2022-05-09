Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled weather pattern this week

BILLINGS — A disturbance passing through will bring lower elevation rain and mountain snow through the day as we begin a week of unsettled weather.

Lower elevations west of Billings could up to 0.10” of rainfall while eastern MT could get up to 0.40” by the end of the day. Expect gusty winds between 25-40 mph with over 40 mph possible in some locations.

A quick shot of high pressure will dry things out tomorrow before a Pacific system brings more moisture into the area as early as Tuesday night. A chance of daily showers stays with us as this energy slides across the region through Thursday with up to 0.75” of rainfall possible. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible.

The system moves out Friday, but some showers will linger in the east. Wrap around rain could bring more rain Friday night into Saturday.

High pressure returns on Sunday ending the weekend on a dry note.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s today, mainly 50s and 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, 50s on Thursday, 50s and 60s on Friday and Saturday then 60s and 70s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 30s and 40s this week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com