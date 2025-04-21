Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled weather is expected to persist until Thursday; also across the weekend

BILLINGS — A chance of lower elevation rain and mountain snow remains in the forecast on Tuesday with highs mainly in the 50s.

A cold front will drop down from Canada Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing more chances of precipitation along with cooler temperatures Wednesday through Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Area mountains could pick up between 3-6 inches of snow while around a tenth of an inch of rain is possible for lower elevations during that two-day stretch.

High pressure will bring dry and warmer conditions on Friday before another trough brings a chance of more mountain snow and lower elevation rain across the weekend. With just enough instability in place, a few thunderstorms cold pop up on Saturday afternoon over the plains.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s and 60s on Friday, 60s and 70s on Saturday, then 50s and 60s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 30s Tuesday through Thursday nights, then 30s and 40s Friday through Sunday nights.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com