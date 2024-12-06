Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled weather heading our way

BILLINGS — We'll enjoy more sunshine on Friday as temperatures remain warmer-than-average with highs in the 40s and 50s. Winds will begin to pick up along the western foothills Friday night with gusts 50-60 mph expected through the weekend. A Wind Advisory will be in effect.

A cold front will sweep through Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of precipitation through Tuesday. The Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns could pick up over 6" of snow while adjacent foothills could receive a few inches. Expecting rain in the lower elevations during the daytime that could transition to all snow during the overnight hours. Only light accumulation expected.

Outlooks are showing a return to warmer-than-average temperatures next week, but chances for precipitation are favorable except in eastern MT/WY.

Highs will be in the 40s and 50s (some 60s) on Saturday, 40s on Sunday then 30s and 40s next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s Friday and Saturday nights, mainly 20s Sunday through Tuesday nights then 20s and 30s through the rest of next week.

