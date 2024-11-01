Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled weather comes and goes through the weekend

BILLINGS — There will be a few opportunities for rain and snow over the next 5 days. Temperatures remain pretty consistent.

Highs will be mainly mid-40s to mind-50s and lows in the 20s to mid-30s each day. Expect breezy winds in the mountain foothills west of Billings Friday, and stronger winds regionwide by Tuesday.

Saturday evening through Sunday have a chance of rain and snow, mainly for the higher elevations. The chance for precipitation will be 50% to 90% for the Beartooth and Bighorn Mountains with much lower chances over the lower elevations.

Late Monday through Tuesday have more precipitation chances. Most of the lower elevations west of Rosebud County (including Billings and Yellowstone County) have a 50% to 70% chance for rain in this period and less than a 20% chance to the east.

Expect some wind to develop with the unsettled weather Tuesday. By next weekend, it could be warmer and drier.