Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled Weather Begins

We are in the wake of a cold front so it should be dry for most of the day as temperatures cool down. An upper low over the Pacific Northwest along with a large low dipping to our southwest over the Great Basin will begin to bring scattered showers along with isolated thunderstorms to the area by late this afternoon with rain chances increasing this evening. This low will linger through Saturday bringing numerous rain showers across the region during that stretch.

Still keeping an eye on possible strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow east and southeast of Billings down into northeast Wyoming. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail will be the greatest concerns.

As overnight temperatures will be much colder, there is a chance for wet snow Friday morning and again Saturday morning to our west with some light accumulation across higher elevations and foothills.

Possible precipitation totals tonight through Sunday night could reach between 0.5-1" in Billings, 1-2" west, 0.5-1.25" east, 1-1.5" north, and 0.5-2" south including northern Wyoming. These totals could fluctuate.

Today's highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, upper 50s on Thursday, mid to upper 40s on Friday, then upper 50s to low 60s for the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s tonight, upper 30s Thursday and Friday nights, then mid 40s across the weekend.

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

